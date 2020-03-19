Tennessee state lawmakers pass bill dropping testing requirements

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - State lawmakers passed a bill Thursday waiving several requirements for all Tennessee schools in response to the coronavirus pandemic and the tornadoes in middle Tennessee.
The bill includes the following changes to requirements:
- Allow schools to end their school year without 180 days of instruction.
- Suspend the requirement for the 2019-20 spring administration of the TNReady and end-of-course assessments. Schools and districts would be allowed to continue with testing if they choose, but none would be required.
- Teacher evaluations, student final grades and school district assessments would be unaffected by any testing, unless including a score leads to a higher grade.
