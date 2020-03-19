Tracking rain, storms and warmer weather to end the week

Cloudy skies will prevail today with breezy south winds around 10 to 15 mph. Afternoon highs will be warm and muggy, in the upper 70s. A stray shower is possible during the day but rain and storms arrive during the afternoon and evening today going into the overnight period. Tonight, expect isolated to scattered showers and storms. A few storms could be strong with gusty winds and hail possible, mainly for northeast Arkansas. Lows will stay in the upper 60s with winds around 10 to 15 mph out of the southwest.