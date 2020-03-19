Tracking rain, storms and warmer weather to end the week

A cold front will roll into the Mid-South Thursday going into Friday, giving us the chance for rain and storms across the Mid-South.
Cloudy skies will prevail today with breezy south winds around 10 to 15 mph. Afternoon highs will be warm and muggy, in the upper 70s. A stray shower is possible during the day but rain and storms arrive during the afternoon and evening today going into the overnight period. Tonight, expect isolated to scattered showers and storms. A few storms could be strong with gusty winds and hail possible, mainly for northeast Arkansas. Lows will stay in the upper 60s with winds around 10 to 15 mph out of the southwest.
TODAY: Cloudy skies. Isolated rain and storms. Winds: South around 10 to 15 mph. High: 77.
TONIGHT: Cloudy. Showers and storms. Winds: Southwest around 10 to 15 mph. Low: 66.
FRIDAY: Rain looks to stick around through much of the day Friday, especially along and south of I-40, into parts of North Mississippi. This is as a cold front makes its final push out of the region. Temperatures tomorrow will start off in the upper 60s to lower 70s but fall through the afternoon into the 60s and then 40s during the overnight.
WEEKEND OUTLOOK: The cold front will finally be east of the region giving us a dry day on Saturday with sunshine. It will feel much cooler Saturday with highs in the middle 50s and lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Sunday is looking mostly dry but there will be a chance for a few pop-up showers in North Mississippi.
THE WEEK AHEAD: The start of the week is looking cloudy with isolated showers and highs back in the 60s and lows in the 50s and 60s. Rain returns for Tuesday as another system pushes closer to the region, highs back near 70s on Tuesday with lows in the 60s. Rain lingers for Wednesday with mild temperatures.
Stay with the WMC Action News 5 First Alert Weather Team for the latest Mid-South forecast.
Nick Gunter
Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: NickGunterWX
Twitter: @NickGunterWX
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.