TSSAA hoop championships postponed 8 weeks

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The TSSAA voted Tuesday to continue a wait-and-see approach on whether to resume its girls and boys state championship basketball tournaments.
Twelve girls teams, including Arlington, had their games postponed last week in Murphreesboro because of the coronavirus outbreak.
Twenty-four boys teams were set to take the court this week, including five from the Memphis area -0- Wooddale, Houston, Whitehaven, MAHS and BTW.
The TSSAA says it will take a look at resumption in eight weeks, which would put the tournaments right at the end of the current school year.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.