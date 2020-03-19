‘Two Broke Bartenders and a Truck’ employs laid off restaurant workers amid coronavirus outbreak

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Restaurants have taken a big hit because of COVID-19. One Mid-South restaurant owner, who was forced to lay off workers, has come up with a new way to help them earn income.
“Yesterday was the worst day of my life,” said Taylor Berger, restaurant owner.
In the 10 years Taylor Berger has been in the restaurant business, he's never experienced anything like what he has in the last two days.
“Every day things change. I didn't know on Monday that I was going to be forced to do this on Wednesday,” said Berger.
Berger is one of the owners of restaurant group Party Memphis, which has dining venues all across town including Loflin Yard.
They’ve had to close them all to follow federal guidelines meant to stop the spread of COVID-19. It’s forced them to lay off nearly 100 workers.
But Berger and his team have come up with a new way to help the staff he just let go – with “Two Broke Bartenders and a Truck."
“We know we are good at running errands we know we're fairly good at some tech stuff and some fixing toilets, or whatever,” said Berger.
They launched “Two Broke Bartenders and a Truck” on Wednesday so service members can take gigs of all kinds and make some money.
“$20, $25 an hour. I mean that's what the service industry does. I mean, we help serve people what they need and what they want,” said Berger.
Berger can't help being anxious about what the future holds, but he hasn't lost all hope just yet.
“The good thing about the service industry is that you’re always adapting to change,” said Berger. “So at least we’re used to changing we’re just having to spread that up.”
To get in touch with “Two Broke Bartenders and a Truck,” call 901-504-4229.
