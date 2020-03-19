World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Classic checking coronavirus calendar

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The coronavirus could effect the 2nd World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational set for later this summer here in Memphis.
With news of the PGA Tour canceling all tournaments through the Byron Nelson Classic May 10, and the postponement of the PGA Championship May 14, the WGC-FESJI released a statement saying this is a fluid situation that requires constant review.
They’re monitoring information from the World Health Organization, the Centers for Disease Control, plus local and state governments. Updates will be provided.
There are only four World Golf Championship events in the world. Eighty of the top golfers on the planet are allowed to play.
The WGC-FESJI is set for July 2 through the 5 at the TPC at Southwind.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.