Bartlett mayor self-quarantined after possible coronavirus exposure

BARTLETT, Tenn. (WMC) - The mayor of Bartlett has self-quarantined after attending a conference where two people tested positive for COVID-19.
Mayor Keith McDonald attended the National League of Cities Conference in Washington D.C. last week.
Seven Memphis City Council members also attended the conference along with three council staffers. After returning, the group learned two attendees from Colorado tested positive for COVID-19, otherwise known as the novel coronavirus.
McDonald says he has no symptoms but has not been able to get tested.
As of March 20, there are currently 30 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Shelby County and 228 in the state of Tennessee.
