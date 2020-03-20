Businesses begin hiring sprees amid coronavirus outbreak to fuel demand

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As businesses shut down around the country, many people are left with no job and piling bills.
Thankfully, several businesses are hiring - mainly “essential businesses” like grocery stores and pharmacies - to meet the overwhelming demand from shoppers amid the coronavirus outbreak.
Walmart announced plans Thursday to hire 150,000 U.S. hourly workers for its stores and distribution centers through the end of May.
These roles will be temporary at first but could transition into permanent roles over time.
To quickly hire workers, the company will temporarily reduce the usual two-week application cycle to be just 24 hours.
Amazon and Dollar General are two other companies looking for help.
Amazon is opening 100,000 new roles to support people relying on Amazon’s services during this stressful time.
Jobs will be both full-time and part-time.
Dollar Tree announced plans to hire 25,000 full-time and part-time employees at Dollar Tree and Family Dollar Stores across the country.
Kroger, Dominoes, Aldi and Costco, also looking for a helping hand during this difficult time, and the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development has a list of job openings for several local organizations across the state.
If you’re looking for other ways to make extra cash, applying for Uber eats and Doordash is a good way to keep afloat, or exploring more unique opportunities.
Websites like Survey Junkie, allow you to get paid to take surveys while sites like Inboxdollars pay you to watch ads and read paid emails.
