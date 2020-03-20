Civil emergency reduces Memphis restaurants to takeout only

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Thursday afternoon, Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland issued a civil state of emergency as the number of Covid-19 cases continue to grow. Among the restrictions that order creates is no more dining in at Bluff City restaurants.
“I walked in saw it was empty, only one other customer. He said they’ve only been having two customers,” said Melaati Jayah, Memphian.
Melaati Jayah and her friend wanted to try out Robata in Overton Square.
“It was surprising. While I was eating at Robata, I checked my phone and saw Mayor Strickland said all restaurants are going to have to close,” said Kareem DaSilva, Memphian.
“Kind of scary because I also worked in the restaurant industry for five years. I managed a Japanese restaurant and I can’t imagine what the restaurant would be without customers," said Jayah.
A look at Overton Square on Thursday shows you that very few people are here when businesses can be open. The coronavirus clearly has visitors staying away.
“For this area, you can look at the parking lot and tell it’s not like it usually is. Usually scores of people ascended upon the midtown to do whatever,” said Wesley Palmer, Memphian.
Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland declared a civil emergency mandating that all restaurants and bars close.
However, people will still be able to do takeout.
In downtown, there are bags over parking meters near restaurants in zones that are temporarily set up for takeout.
Beale Street is almost a ghost street with some restaurants closing.
BB King’s will have takeout, but the manager said he had to let most of the staff go. Some of those people said they weren’t sure what they were going to do.
Others are looking to a higher power.
One carriage driver said that business isn’t too bad right now.
The restaurant shutdown could be good for food trucks that don’t have dine in, it’s all takeout.
Kareem DaSilva says he has developed an app for food truck deliveries and has just added a “no contact” delivery.
“The food will be prepared by the chef and then when it gets packaged it will be sealed and a courier will have no contact with the food and will leave the food on the doorstep,” said DaSilva.
The app is called Edesia.
Mayor Strickland will have an update Friday morning on COVID-19 and the executive order declaring the civil emergency.
