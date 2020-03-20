Clouds linger with cooler temperatures this weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Showers will slowly move out of northeast Mississippi and west Tennessee with lingering clouds. Temperatures will slowly fall into the 50s with a northeast wind at 10-20 mph.
TONIGHT: Cloudy and colder. Winds: Northeast around 10 to 15 mph. Low: 42.
WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Expect more clouds Saturday with highs in the mid 50s. Some areas could see a brief period of sun in the afternoon. Clouds will increase Saturday night with lows in the lower 40s. Scattered showers are likely on Sunday with highs in the mid 50s and lows in the middle 40s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday looks mainly dry with a small chance for a shower. Highs will be in the mid 60s with lows in the lower 50s Monday night. Rain or a few storms are possible late Monday night into Tuesday. Highs will be in the lower 70s. Wednesday and Thursday look mainly dry and warmer with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s and lows in the lower 60s.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @dentonwx
