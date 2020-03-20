Daughter finds way to connect with her WWII Veteran father amid social-distancing & visitation restrictions

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One daughter got creative with social distancing to see her dad who lives in a assisting living home.
“I love you very much,” Mr. Carlton Cook Sr. can be heard on camera telling his daughter through a glass window.
This is the emotional reality of people with older loved ones, especially loved ones in nursing homes and assisted living centers.
“I pray every day,” Cook told his daughter.
Carlton Cook Sr.’s family tells me he worries about his daughter who is in the healthcare field. He lives at Culpepper Place Assisted Living in Olive Branch which has restricted visitors during the COVID-19 outbreak to protect its older residents.
So, his daughter let Mr. Cook know she’s okay with a visit from outside his window.
“It’ tough right now all you can talk through is a glass,” Carlton Cook Jr., Mr. Cook’s son, said.
Cook Jr. is Mr. Cook’s son and the brother of the woman behind the camera. Mr. Cook’s daughter didn’t want her identity shown since she works in healthcare and is on the frontlines of this pandemic.
Cook Jr. shed some light on how his 95-year-old father, a WWII and Korean War veteran, is doing.
“My father has been through a lot considering he’s a veteran and what’s he’s done in his lifetime,” Cook Jr. said. “But this came as a shock. At the same time, he’s been through a lot of stuff.”
Cook Jr. says his father worries about the whole family.
“He’s funny he calls me up and says you need to be safe, wash your hands,” Cook Jr. said.
The Cook family said visiting Mr. Cook was their best way of catching up because he’s hard of hearing so talking on the phone is difficult. They understand the visitor restrictions.
For now, the glass is better than nothing.
“I guess by looking at him through the glass he’s happy,” Cook Jr. said.
We reached out to Culpepper Place to be a part of this story, but have not heard back.
