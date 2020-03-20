96 cases of coronavirus reported in Arkansas

ARKANSAS (WMC) - The Arkansas Department of Health confirmed 96 cases of coronavirus Friday, including Crittenden and Poinsett County.
This is the state’s largest single one-day increase in cases jumping from 62 to 96. There are currently eight children, 26 adults who are ages 65 and older, and 62 adults ages 19 to 64 that have contracted COVID-19 in Arkansas.
Governor Asa Hutchinson is giving his daily briefing now. Watch live in the player above. Click here to watch in the app.
Hutchinson has mandated that all hospitals and clinics screen staff by taking temperatures and looking for symptoms before allowing anyone into their facilities.
During Thursday’s news conference, the governor also suggested indoor facilities, like gyms, should be closed to except for non-essential functions.
Here is a day by day breakdown:
- 3/11: 1 case
- 3/12: 6 cases
- 3/13: 9 cases (Also the first instance of community spread)
- 3/14: 12 cases
- 3/15: 16 cases
- 3/16: 22 cases
- 3/17: 22 cases
- 3/18: 37 cases
- 3/19: 62 cases
- 3/20: 96 cases
Confirmed Cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas 96
- Arkansas Department of Health Lab positive test results: 58
- Commercial lab positive test results: 38
- Persons Under Investigation (PUI): 203
- Persons being monitored by ADH with daily check-in and guidance because of an identified risk: 548
- Past PUIs with negative test results: 351
- Arkansas Department of Health Lab negative test results: 247
- Commercial Lab negative test results: 104
For more information on coronavirus outbreak in the Mid-South, click here.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.