Gov. Bill Lee gives update on state of Tennessee amid coronavirus outbreak

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Governor Bill Lee is scheduled to give a daily update on the state of Tennessee amid the coronavirus outbreak at 10 a.m.
The number of confirmed cases made a sharp increase over the past week hitting 154 as of Thursday afternoon. Davidson County reporting the highest numbers in the state with 75 confirmed cases of COVID-19. No deaths have occurred at this time.
Thursday Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris declared an emergency after case numbers hit 10 with another 81 people being monitored.
It is unclear how many people in the county have been tested for COVID-19 at this time.
The Tennessee Department of Health is expected to give an update on the number of cases around 2 p.m.
