Graceland closing temporarily in response to growing number of COVID-19 cases

Graceland closing temporarily in response to growing number of COVID-19 cases
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | March 20, 2020 at 4:55 PM CDT - Updated March 20 at 5:23 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One of the Mid-South’s biggest tourist attractions has closed in response to growing number of coronavirus cases.

Graceland announced Friday it would close March 21 through April 3. The company released a statement on Facebook, writing:

“We will vigilantly monitor the situation and remain in regular contact with the appropriate officials and health experts. Graceland will continue to make adjustments to our operations and post updates here and at Graceland.com as appropriate. We look forward to welcoming guests back to Graceland as soon as it is advisable."

In line with Federal and CDC guidance and with the absolute best interest of our guests and staff in mind, Graceland...

Posted by Elvis Presley's Graceland on Friday, March 20, 2020

Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.