Grizzlies Rookie Ja Morant makes SLAM Magazine cover again

“If you’d have asked me in high school would I ever be on a SLAM cover, I probably would’ve said no,” Morant says. “To be honest, I don’t know who would’ve thought I’d be, not only my first, but my second time. It’s been a crazy journey. You know, I’m just thankful and grateful for it it. Being on my second SLAM cover, finally in the NBA, the Grizzlies definitely took me back to my first time. It’s surreal. Not too many people have this opportunity. I’m very thankful for it. And I will continue to work, keep making people proud. Keep being a great role model to whoever’s looking up to me. With this being said, it just shows that hard work pays off. Y’know, just continue to believe in yourself, and in God, and you can be in the same position that I’m in. I’m just blessed. And I just appreciate everybody who’s rooting for me and continue to just push me to get better, and allow this opportunity to 0happen.”