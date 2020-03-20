The Investigators: New data shows more young adults hospitalized for COVID-19

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Most people who have died in the United States from COVID-19 were over 85 years old, but new data shows many younger patients who tested positive are getting seriously sick.
Data from the Tennessee and Arkansas departments of health show most positive tests were for people aged 18 to 65 years old.
The CDC says nearly 40 percent of people who have been hospitalized because of COVID-19 related complications were between 20 and 54 years old.
“There are plenty of people that are younger and healthy that have been getting very sick in other parts of the country so it's not just the people who are elderly and infirm that are having the problems with this but it certainly is more common. that's where the real death rate has been is that older population,” said Dr. Steve Threlkeld, Baptist Memorial Hospital infectious disease doctor.
Mississippi has not yet released data on ages but plans to soon.
