The Investigators: What state unemployment benefits are available to you?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Thousands of people have lost their jobs temporarily or indefinitely in the Mid-South because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Many of the people filing for unemployment right now have never had to file before.
The Investigators looked into unemployment benefits for Mississippi, Arkansas and Tennessee, how to apply and how quickly help could become available.
According to the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workplace Development, unemployment claims tripled in the state last week compared to the week before.
Between March 8 and 14, the TDLWD Unemployment Security Division received 6,092 new unemployment claims. In comparison, from March 1 through March 7, the division processed 2,031 new claims.
The TDLWD revamped its website so both employers and employees can apply more easily.
The most amount someone can receive each week is $275 before federal taxes.
However, Governor Bill Lee has relaxed the rules for unemployment so you will get your money faster and if you’re sick or isolated because of COVID-19, you’re still eligible.
“We are seeing thousands and thousands of Tennesseans who are out of work specifically because their employee had to shut down due to COVID-19,” said TLWD spokesman Chris Cannon. “We want to help them get the assistance we can offer them as quickly as possible.”
The Department announced Friday that it is increasing the number of people processing unemployment claims to more quickly get people approved.
Arkansas’s Governor announced Wednesday that the state will both expedite unemployment benefits and relaxed the rules for who receives these benefits.
You can file a claim on the Division of Workforce Services website.
Mississippi is also offering unemployment benefits but it’s unclear if there have been any direct changes to the program because of COVID-19. You can apply at on their Department of Employment Security website.
Renters have reached out to the Investigators saying they’re worried they won’t be able to pay and will be evicted. Most courts in the Mid-South are closed, however. For example, Shelby County will not hear eviction cases through at least March 31.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.