Shelby County municipalities, Mayor Lee Harris issue orders shutting down bars, gyms and restaurant dining areas

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Mayor Lee Harris is temporarily ordering all bars, gyms and restaurant dining areas to close after the latest increase in coronavirus cases in Shelby County.
Arlington, Collierville, Germantown, Lakeland, Millington and Bartlett have issued similar orders.
Harris says he and the municipalities prepared an executive order that goes into effect at 6 a.m. Sunday. It does not apply to delivery, takeout and drive-thru establishments.
“The municipal mayors and I have worked together to take action to reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus and protect public health," Harris said in a news release. "New cases and other available data suggest we have entered a new phase with potential community spread and transmission. The temporary closure of eating establishments is important as it will support and encourage social distance. The support and collaboration among our municipal leadership is critical in protecting the public health and safety of community. As with this decision to temporarily close restaurants, it is critical that our municipal leaders continue to work together.”
On Friday, health officials said there are 30 confirmed cases in the county and 228 in the state.
Harris’ executive order does not apply to stores, supermarkets, offices or other non-eating businesses; however, the health department and CDC urge people to avoid gatherings of 10 or more people.
On Thursday, Mayor Jim Strickland declared a civil emergency, shutting down bars, gyms and restaurant dining areas in the city of Memphis.
