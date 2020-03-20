Mayor Jim Strickland to hold news conference after declaring civil emergency in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As we see signs of community transmission in Shelby County of COVID-19, Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland has declared a civil emergency.
So what does this all mean?
We will learn more about this order during a press conference Friday morning.
The most immediate results of the emergency declaration include the closure of all bars, restaurants and gyms. Strickland is also asking all churches to put services online.
All of this went into effect at midnight.
Bars and restaurants have to be closed to dine-in customers, but they are allowed to offer delivery and curbside service.
Downtown has already bagged several parking meters to be designated for customers picking up food.
Still, some restaurants said they’ve had to lay-off much of their staff because of the uncertainty surrounding this.
Strickland said his heart goes out to everyone that this order impacts and said his office will do anything within its power to give them needed resources.
Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris also declared an emergency, opening up the opportunity to have federal funds sent here to help.
These declarations of emergencies come as the number of COVID-19 cases in the state and county has grown now that there is more access to testing.
Strickland will host a press conference at 7:45 this morning.
