Germantown declares state of emergency - bars, gyms and movie theaters to close

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. (WMC) - Mayor Mike Palazzolo has declared a state of emergency for Germantown amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
According to a press release from the City of Germantown, “The local state of emergency will allow the City to prioritize resources, seek intergovernmental resources, handle procurement issues, coordinate an effective response and work to help City residents respond to this pandemic emergency.”
He also signed an executive order requiring restaurants to close dining rooms to the public and perform only take-out or delivery services. Bars, gyms and movie theaters will close as of midnight Friday, March 20.
Palazzolo signed the declaration and executive order Friday morning.
The City of Germantown is still encouraging the community to support local businesses through to-go orders, drive-thrus, delivery and curbside pick-up.
As of Thursday morning, 10 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Shelby County.
The Mayor of Memphis, Jim Strickland, declared a state of emergency for the Bluff City Thursday.
