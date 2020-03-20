Memphis fighter works the cage for a cause

The next Irreverent Warriors march in Memphis is Oct. 3. Lederfine says he’s done fighting for now, but he’s said that before. He’ll do it again if it prevents one of his brothers from taking their life. Lederfine adds, “If somebody saw me on TV and said man, at 38 years old, this guy went through all of that just to have the platform to tell me that I’m needed, maybe I really am needed.”