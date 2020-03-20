New efforts made to limit crowds at Tennessee driver services centers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Governor Bill Lee has unveiled the state’s plan to prevent the spread of coronavirus inside crowded driver services centers.
Starting Friday, Tennessee DMVs will limit the number of people allowed inside at one time.
Customers will receive an e-ticket and wait out in their cars. You will be texted or called when it’s your turn to enter.
Citizens are no longer required to appear in person and have a new photograph taken through October 1, 2021. This will allow customers with expiring credentials to renew online and not visit in person.
However, non-US citizens with temporary driver’s licenses (Class XD and XID) will still need to visit in person to renew those licenses upon expiration of the current license.
All driver’s licenses, learner permits, commercial driver licenses, photo IDs, and handgun carry permits that would expire between March 12 and May 19 will be extended for six months from the original expiration date. The Department will issue a letter of extension to the individuals affected. Affected individuals will be required to keep the letter with them during the extension period.
If you want to get a REAL ID at this time, you will still need to visit a Driver Services Center. However, Gov. Lee has asked the federal government to delay the October 1st deadline to acquire a Real ID. That decision from the federal government is pending.
“What we really believe is that the adjustments we have made will keep people from congregating. It will allow us to have social distancing, at the same time provide a level of service that is acceptable through this period of time and take the vast numbers that use the driver service center, out of the center," said Gov. Lee.
The public is encouraged to use the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security’s e-Services portal for renewals, duplicates, paying reinstatement fees, and changing your address. The e-Services portal can be accessed at https://www.tn.gov/safety/driver-services/online.html.
TDOSHS asks that customers who are experiencing symptoms of coughing, fever, shortness of breath, have had contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19, or have traveled to a high-risk area for COVID-19, please consider the health and safety of its employees and other customers and visit a center at another time.
