SCS suspending meal distribution after nutrition employee tests positive for COVID-19

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Schools is suspending their meal distribution program indefinitely after an employee in the nutrition department has tested positive for COVID-19.
At a news conference Friday, SCS confirmed that the infected individual is a central nutrition services employee.
The district had been providing meals at several sites while schools are closed due to coronavirus concerns.
SCS Superintendent Dr. Joris Ray said the school district first learned the employee had possibly tested positive Thursday evening, but the health department confirmed the case Friday morning.
Ray says the employee was last at the nutrition center Monday but did not prepare food.
The district is working to identify other staff members that the employee may have come in contact with.
Due to the severity of the situation, SCS is suspending its meal distribution. However, Ray say the district will still distribute handout learning guides at the same sites beginning Monday.
If you do have internet access at home, the lessons are available on the SCS website.
