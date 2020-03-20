ServiceMaster seeing uptick in cleaning requests amid COVID-19 pandemic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Cleaning services like ServiceMaster are seeing an uptick in requests since the outbreak of COVID-19 began.
ServiceMaster is working overtime to tend to the increase in calls they've been receiving.
“The first thing you're going to want to do is fully wash your hands prior to putting on any gloves. You want to wash your hands for 20 seconds, using soap and water, so that as I'm putting these on, my hands are clean and whatever's inside of this glove is also clean,” said Steve Zimmerman, ServiceMaster.
Steve Zimmerman is the director of Health Care Services for ServiceMaster, headquartered in Downtown Memphis. He says there are three things you want to make sure to do: clean, sanitize, and disinfect high-contact surfaces
“So examples of that would be light switches, doorknobs, the front door of a facility is touched by everyone walking in, so in facilities,” said Zimmerman.
So how do the professionals properly clean those surfaces?
“In the application of any disinfectant, you want to make sure that the surface is sprayed and saturated to the point where you've got the appropriate contact or dwell time,” said Zimmerman.
Zimmerman says when wiping surfaces it's best to wipe in a “S” motion to avoid spreading dirt around.
ServiceMaster has been asked to do a deep clean of office spaces that have closed to stop the spread of COVID-19. He says their cleaners are taking extra precautions, such as waiting 24 hours before entering a space that might be infected and wearing protective gear.
“So I'm gonna grab the palm of one hand and remove that glove. And then I want to take the inside of this other glove and remove, so that everything that's on was on the outside is now on the inside, and I'm able to dispose of that as quickly as possible,” said Zimmerman.
Another surface people tend to forget about is their cell phone. Be sure to disinfect that as well.
