Shelby County Health Department to give an update concerning the coronavirus

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Leaders with the Shelby County Health Department will release new information concerning the coronavirus pandemic.
As we see signs of community transmission in Shelby County of COVID-19, Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland declared a civil emergency.
Across the state, Governor Bill Lee said Thursday among the 154 cases, only 15 patients are hospitalized. No deaths have occurred at this time.
The majority of confirmed cases in Tennessee is among the 21 to 30 age group, according to the state health department.
Lee is also urging and challenging churches to find alternative ways to serve during the pandemic to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
The Shelby County Health Department would like members of the general public to take simple steps to reduce the spread of coronavirus:
- Washing hands with liquid soap and water, and rubbing for at least 20 seconds, or using alcohol-based sanitizer if soap and water are not available;
- Covering your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing;
- Staying home if you are sick, especially with respiratory symptoms.
- Regularly cleaning surfaces touched by many people.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that people 60 and up and individuals with underlying chronic health conditions should stay at home as much as possible and avoid crowds.
The CDC also states wearing face masks is not necessary for the general public and may not provide protection from the virus.
