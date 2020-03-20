TBI employee tests positive for COVID-19, causing delay in firearm background checks

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation learned Wednesday evening that an employee assigned to its headquarters in Nashville tested positive for COVID-19.
TBI says the employee self-reported the diagnosis to the agency, and remains in good spirits while recovering at home.
Due to the precautions immediately taken, some customers and firearms dealers may have experienced delays this week while securing a firearms background check or appeal in the state.
The agency says the Tennessee Instant Check System, which provides firearm background checks at the point of sale or transfer, experienced an delay in processing transactions Thursday.
The delay happened due to a sharp increase in background check requests in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, limited staff access to TBI facilities as a result of an employee’s positive diagnosis, and an approximately one-hour, unplanned outage in the technical connection needed to process the background checks.
TBI processed 14,657 transactions between March 12 and March 16.
The agency’s senior management team took every reasonable and recommended measures to ensure the safety of employees and visitors to headquarters, which included additional cleaning measures and notifying employees who had contact with the affected employee. Additionally, employees assigned to headquarters, including the TICS employees who were not already working from home, were advised to do so on Thursday.
The TBI is continuing to work to adjust employee work schedules in hopes of improving wait times in the days to come, and appreciates the public’s patience during this difficult and unprecedented season.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.