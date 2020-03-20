Tracking rain & falling temperatures through this evening

Showers are pushing across the Mid-South ahead of a cold front that is slowly working its way across the region today.
Cloudy skies and wet weather are taking place across the Mid-South today. Most of the rain is confined to North Mississippi as it pushes ahead of a cold front that is slowly working across the region as we speak. Highs this morning were in the 70s and expected to fall through the afternoon as the front shifts our winds from the Southwest to the Northwest today staying breezy around 10 to 15 mph. Few showers are possible early tonight, but most of the wet weather finally exits overnight with lows dipping into the 40s and north winds staying around 10 to 15 mph.
TODAY: Cloudy skies. 60% showers. Winds: Northwest around 10 to 15 mph. High: 70.
TONIGHT: Cloudy. Few showers early 20%. Winds: North around 10 to 15 mph. Low: 42.
WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Expect a mix of sun and clouds on Saturday with highs in the middle to upper 50s and lows in the lower 40s. Sunday we are tracking a few showers with highs in the middle 50s and lows in the middle 40s.
THE WEEK AHEAD: Monday looks mainly dry with a small chance for a shower, highs will be in the middle 60s on Monday with lows in the lower 50s. Tuesday we are looking at a few showers and storms with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s and lows in the 50s. Wednesday and Thursday we keep with smaller rain chances along with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s and lows in the lower 60s.
Stay with the WMC Action News 5 First Alert Weather Team for the latest Mid-South forecast.
Nick Gunter
Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: NickGunterWX
Twitter: @NickGunterWX
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.