Tracking rain & falling temperatures through this evening

Cloudy skies and wet weather are taking place across the Mid-South today. Most of the rain is confined to North Mississippi as it pushes ahead of a cold front that is slowly working across the region as we speak. Highs this morning were in the 70s and expected to fall through the afternoon as the front shifts our winds from the Southwest to the Northwest today staying breezy around 10 to 15 mph. Few showers are possible early tonight, but most of the wet weather finally exits overnight with lows dipping into the 40s and north winds staying around 10 to 15 mph.