Tracking showers and cooling temperatures to end the week

A cold front brought rain and storms to the Mid-South this morning and will linger showers across the region through the day today.
Cloudy skies will remain across the region along with scattered showers, especially in North Mississippi. Afternoon highs will go from the 70s to the 50s by this evening. Winds will turn to the northwest today around 10 to 15 mph. Much cooler air will move in by Friday night with clouds and lows in the lower 40s.
TODAY: Cloudy skies. 60% showers. Winds: Northwest around 10 to 15 mph. High: 70.
TONIGHT: Cloudy. Few showers 20%. Winds: North around 10 to 15 mph. Low: 42.
WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Expect a mix of sun and clouds on Saturday with highs in the middle to upper 50s and lows in the lower 40s. Sunday we are tracking a few showers with highs in the middle 50s and lows in the middle 40s.
THE WEEK AHEAD: Monday looks mainly dry with a small chance for a shower, highs will be in the middle 60s on Monday with lows in the lower 50s. Tuesday we are looking at a few showers and storms with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s and lows in the 50s. Wednesday and Thursday we keep with smaller rain chances along with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s and lows in the lower 60s.
