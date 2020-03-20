Tracking showers and cooling temperatures to end the week

THE WEEK AHEAD: Monday looks mainly dry with a small chance for a shower, highs will be in the middle 60s on Monday with lows in the lower 50s. Tuesday we are looking at a few showers and storms with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s and lows in the 50s. Wednesday and Thursday we keep with smaller rain chances along with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s and lows in the lower 60s.