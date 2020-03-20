United Way offering free drive-up, drive-thru tax prep service during COVID-19 outbreak

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Amid the coronavirus outbreak in the Mid-South, United Way has arranged a way for people to get help with their taxes - without leaving their car.
Starting March 24, everyone who qualifies for Free Tax Prep with an individual or family income of $54,000 or less in 2019 can file their taxes using a low-risk drive-thru, drop-off service.
Although the tax filing deadline has been moved to July 15, everyone should still be preparing to file - if they haven’t already.
According to the United Way, this low-risk alternative will minimize face to face tax preparation.
Filers should bring the proper documents and identification needed for tax prepping. Call 2-1-1 for a full list of required documents. No appointments will be needed.
More than 6,000 filers have used United Way’s Free Tax Program. They’re anticipating more than $11 million in refunds.
