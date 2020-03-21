Arlington Schools suspends meal distribution program

ARLINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - Arlington Community Schools is suspending its free meal distribution program.
A release posted to the district’s Facebook page cited “coronavirus concerns” as the reason for the suspension.
It comes on the heels of Shelby County Schools’ decision to shut down its meal program after an employee was diagnosed with COVID-19 Friday.
Arlington says its decision is out of “an abundance of caution to protect our ACS nutrition employees.”
Arlington’s meal distribution program was set to begin Monday at the Gallaway Municipal Complex.
In its Facebook post, Arlington Schools wrote, “We did not make this decision lightly, and we’re sorry for the impact this will have on our families. However, safety is always our top priority, so we must be mindful of the possible risks to our employees and those we’re serving.”
The program is suspended indefinitely.
