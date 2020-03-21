Here is the latest Kentucky and Tennessee sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — Horse racing is quickly learning it's not totally immune to the coronavirus pandemic. Several U.S. tracks have decided to shut down instead of operating without fans in the stands. One prominent jockey has decided to stop riding with others refusing to travel abroad for the world's richest day of races. A worker in New York tested positive for COVID-19 and prompted the closing of Aqueduct Park. Horse racing seemed to be well-positioned to continue operating with online gambling and more TV coverage to keep the sport going in the coming weeks and months. But now that is unclear.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Nashville Predators have signed forward Patrick Harper to a two-year, entry-level contract. Predators general manager David Poile announced the deal. The 21-year-old Harper just finished his senior season at Boston University matching his career high with 37 points and a career-best 14 goals. He finished 15th in the NCAA among all skaters averaging 1.16 points a game and was second on his team in points to David Farrance, also a Predators' prospect. The Predators drafted Harper in the fifth round at No. 138 overall in the 2016 draft.