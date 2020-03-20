The Investigators: Most positive COVID-19 tests in Tennessee are for younger adults

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Data from the Tennessee Department of Health shows that most people testing positive with COVID-19 are between 21 and 50 years old.
72 people between 21 and 30 years old have tested positive in Tennessee so far.
The Arkansas Department of Health says six children, 15 people over 65 years old, and 41 people between 18 and 65 years old have tested positive.
The Centers of Disease Control also has reported this week that younger patients who tested positive in the United States became seriously ill.
38% of people who have been hospitalized because of COVID-19-related illnesses were between 20 and 54 years old.
“There are plenty of people that are younger and healthy that have been getting very sick in other parts of the country so it’s not just the people who are elderly and infirm that are having the problems with this,” said Dr. Steve Threlkeld with Baptist Hospital. “It certainly is more common with the older population though, that’s where the real death rate has been.”
Mississippi has not yet released age-related data but said it plans to in the near future.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.