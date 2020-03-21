List of Mid-South health clinics offering drive-thru coronavirus testing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Getting tested for COVID-19 is one of the biggest concerns the public has at the moment. Fortunately, a few Mid-South health clinics are now offering drive-thru testing.
Christ Community Health Services -- appointment only, in the parking lot of the Christ Community Third Street location
Women’s Health Care Associates -- appointment only, 9005 Highway 64 Suite 101
University of Tennesse Health Science Center -- appointment only following consultation with UTHSC affiliated physician (have to be referred by your medical provider), Tiger Lane at the Memphis Fairgrounds
