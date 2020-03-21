List of Mid-South health clinics offering drive-thru coronavirus testing

Coronavirus testing (Source: WBRC)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | March 21, 2020 at 10:10 AM CDT - Updated March 21 at 10:10 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Getting tested for COVID-19 is one of the biggest concerns the public has at the moment. Fortunately, a few Mid-South health clinics are now offering drive-thru testing.

Christ Community Health Services -- appointment only, in the parking lot of the Christ Community Third Street location

Women’s Health Care Associates -- appointment only, 9005 Highway 64 Suite 101

University of Tennesse Health Science Center -- appointment only following consultation with UTHSC affiliated physician (have to be referred by your medical provider), Tiger Lane at the Memphis Fairgrounds

