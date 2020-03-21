MATA to begin enforcing social distancing on vehicles in response to the spread of coronavirus

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In response to the spread of the coronavirus, the Memphis Area Transit Authority announced Saturday it will be implementing temporary social distancing measures on its fleet of buses and trolley cars.
Effective at midnight, MATA will implement the following:
▪ Customers will be encouraged to use every other seat on a fixed-route bus and Trolley car. Caution tape and signage will be used to help passengers maintain social distance and sit apart.
▪ No more than two passengers will be allowed to ride on any MATAplus paratransit vehicle (includes personal care attendant and/or escort).
▪ The customer lobby areas and public restrooms at each Transit Center will be closed to the public until further notice.
▪ The customer service counters will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday at each Transit Center.
▪ In order to access the customer service counters, security officers will only allow three people to enter and exit the building at a time to perform customer service transactions only.
▪ The Assessment Center located in the Airways Transit Center is closed to the public until further notice.
At this time, MATA is continuing to operate normal service, but service modifications are actively being discussed in response to declining ridership since the outbreak of COVID-19.
As the disease continues to spread, MATA will continue performing its daily fleet and bus shelter cleanings which includes comprehensive disinfecting and sanitizing measures.
