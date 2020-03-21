Mayor Strickland expanding civil emergency order to close more businesses amid coronavirus outbreak

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After declaring a civil emergency on Thursday due to community transmission underway in Shelby County, Memphis Mayor Strickland is expanding that order by closing more businesses in the Bluff City.
Strickland has ordered all restaurants to close their dining rooms and offer takeout or delivery service only. Bars and gyms must close their facilities to the public, and the mayor is asking that all worship services be streamed online or postponed until further notice.
Additionally, bowling alleys, arcades, indoor climbing facilities, indoor skating rinks, trampoline parks, and other similar recreational or entertainment facilities are ordered to close. Hookah bars, cigar bars, and vaping lounges offering their products for on-premises consumption are also included.
Strickland is also prohibiting on-site consumption of food or beverage within private fraternal, social, golf or country clubs or similar private clubs as of Saturday night at midnight.
To learn more, click here.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.