Memphis restaurants permitted to sell beer for delivery, takeout

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Restaurants in the Bluff City can now sell beer for delivery and takeout.
The mayor’s civil emergency declaration directed all Memphis restaurants to close their dining areas, to keep the COVID-19 coronavirus from spreading through large gatherings.
In an emergency meeting on Saturday morning, the Memphis Alcohol Commission unanimously voted to allow restaurants to sell beer for delivery and takeout.
Steven Reid, a member of the commission, says it took effect immediately.
He says this will help many restaurants get through a tough time.
"This obviously is going to be one of the toughest times restaurants have ever gone through in our city, particularly those that are small businesses," said Reid. "Many small businesses are sitting on about $10,000 of inventory of beer that would just go to waste over the next 30 days or more. This allows them to get rid of some of that inventory and it's also going to allow a little bit of higher sales beyond just food sales."
Reid says it will remain in effect until the mayor's civil emergency declaration has ended.
The restaurants must hold a lawful “on-premises” beer permit issued by the Memphis Permits Office and allow all normal regulations.
Sealed containers of beer can be sold at curbside, in the drive-thru or delivered.
The mayor’s order directed all restaurants in the city to close their dining areas, but still allows delivery, takeout and curbside service.
