MSDH recommends all restaurants and bars suspend dine-in services immediately

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi State Department of Health is now recommending that all restaurants and bars suspend dine-in services immediately.
The recommendation does not apply to carryout or delivery orders.
They say the recommendation extends towards the foreseeable future.
MSDH is also recommending that Mississippians do not attend funerals, weddings, church services or other community or social events where there may be more than 10 people.
“This will in no way affect gas stations, pharmacies, grocery stores or food marts,” said MSDH State Health Officer Thomas Dobbs, MD, MPH.
The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 80.
