Navy Personnel Command staff member tests positive for COVID-19 in Millington

MILLINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - Friday, a staff member assigned to Navy Personnel Command in Millington tested positive for COVID-19.
According to Navy Personnel Command Public Affairs, the staff member presented symptoms on March 18 and was tested at Baptist East Memorial Hospital. The staff member was then directed to self-quarantine immediately.
The staff member is currently following medical guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Guidelines.
This is the installation’s first known case, according to the Navy Times.
NPC says it is following the guidelines set forth by the Department of Defense, and all personnel who traveled overseas are currently isolated for the 14-day self-observation period.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.