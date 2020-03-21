OUT Memphis community center offering food, hygiene services

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - OUT Memphis has started a walk-up food and hygiene kit service for any LGBTQ+ members who are in need during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Food kits will include non-perishable snacks and a sandwich. The hygiene kits will include travel-size toiletries like soap, hand sanitizer, wet wipes and socks.
The organization will distribute the kits Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 892 Cooper Street. High-risk groups will receive priority supplies. Other individuals will receive supplies based on availability.
If you would like to secure a kit from OUT Memphis, call (901) 278-6422.
If you are interested in donating to the organization’s efforts, you can drop off or mail-in supplies at 832 Virginia Run Cove.
