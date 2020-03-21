MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -It’s been cooler and mainly cloudy but thankfully dry. Rain will return tomorrow and temperatures will remain cool, below average.
TONIGHT: Cloudy. A shower or two possible 20%. Winds: Northeast around 5 to 10 mph. Low: 45.
SUNDAY: Rain likely 70%. Winds: SE 5 mph. High: 55.
SUNDAY NIGHT: Cloudy. Scattered Showers. 80%. Winds: NE 5-10 mph. Low: 51.
THE WEEK AHEAD: A spotty shower possible on Monday otherwise warmer with highs in the mid 60s with lows in the mid 50s. Rain and storms are possible Tuesday with afternoon highs in the lower 70s and overnight lows in the upper 50s. Wednesday and Thursday will be dry and warmer as highs will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s under partly cloudy skies and lows will be in the lower 60s. More rain will arrive on Friday with highs in the mid 70s and lows in the lower 60s.
NEXT WEEKEND: There is a small chance of rain on Saturday with highs in the upper 60s and lows in the upper 40s. Sunday will feature some sun to start but chances of showers will increase by Sunday night. Highs will be in the upper 60s and lows in the lower 50s.
