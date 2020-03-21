Rain will return tomorrow

THE WEEK AHEAD: A spotty shower possible on Monday otherwise warmer with highs in the mid 60s with lows in the mid 50s. Rain and storms are possible Tuesday with afternoon highs in the lower 70s and overnight lows in the upper 50s. Wednesday and Thursday will be dry and warmer as highs will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s under partly cloudy skies and lows will be in the lower 60s. More rain will arrive on Friday with highs in the mid 70s and lows in the lower 60s.