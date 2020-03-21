Shelby County businesses react after mayor, municipalities issue state of emergency

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - All cities and towns in Shelby County have declared a state of emergency and are requiring many businesses to close amid concerns of the continuing spread of the coronavirus.
Friday will be the last night any customers can have a cold beer at the bar.
Starting at midnight, all restaurant dining rooms in Arlington, Bartlett, Collierville, Germantown, Lakeland and Millington are required to close.
Bars, gyms and movie theaters are all instructed to close their doors as well.
“We’ve been planning for this for a while now, knowing this is coming,” said Steven Geyer, general manager of Rock N Dough.
Steven Geyer manages the Rock N Dough pizza place on Poplar Avenue where they’ve already set up curbside pickup locations in their parking lot.
Now his goal is to keep as many jobs as possible, with some tough decisions ahead.
“We want to do our best to make sure our team is taken care of. We don’t know how long this will take. How long we will be tightening the belt. And we want to make sure that we can get everyone to the other side of this as smoothly as possible,” said Geyer.
The parking lot at the Saddle Creek shopping center was empty on what would normally be a busy Friday evening.
“So once we were done packing up today, we’re all out of jobs,” said Catherine VanWoerden, who lost her job.
VanWoerden worked at a nearby maternity store and was let go several weeks before her store was supposed to go out of business.
“For me, it affects me a lot. I’m a single mom,” said VanWoerden.
She says another job she had lined up at a lawyer’s office is now on hold.
“It’s just hard money wise,” said VanWoerden.
The hardest part for her though, is telling her four-year-old son Andrew he can’t have his fifth birthday party.
“Trying to explain to a little kid why you won’t be able to have your friends around for your birthday and still try to make it special for them. That’s hard. They don’t grasp what’s going on, that there’s something out there that could hurt them or other people,” she said.
It’s a difficult situation for many people in these unprecedented times.
Both Geyer and VanWoerden say they understand and respect the reasons why these businesses must temporarily close or drastically alter how they operate.
“I worry about the health and safety of all our guests, I worry about the health and safety of my loved ones around me,” said Geyer.
“I just don’t want us to get to where that curve gets deeper when more people are getting sick,” said VanWoerden.
For unincorporated parts of Shelby County, businesses are required to close Sunday at 6 a.m.
