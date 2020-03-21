Tracking cooler & drier conditions Saturday, rain returns Sunday

THE WEEK AHEAD: Only a small chance for a shower is possible on Monday. Highs Monday will warm into the middle 60s with lows in the upper 50s. Rain and storms are back in the forecast for Tuesday with afternoon highs in the lower 70s and overnight lows in the upper 50s. Drying out for Wednesday and Thursday and warming up as well. Highs for mid to late week will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s under partly cloudy skies and lows will remain in the lower 60s. More rain in the forecast for Friday with highs in the lower 70s and cloudy skies remain in in place.