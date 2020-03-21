Tracking cooler & drier conditions Saturday, rain returns Sunday

Cooler air has moved into the Mid-South behind a cold front that rolled across the region yesterday. Enjoy the dry day today, rain returns as we move into the day tomorrow.
Cloudy skies will give way to some sunshine this afternoon. Winds will remain out of the northeast around 10 mph with afternoon highs only warming into the upper 50s. Today will remain dry as we are in between weather systems. Clouds will thicken up across the region tonight, rain will begin to develop, and lows will fall into the middle 40s with northeast winds around 5 to 10 mph.
TODAY: Mix of sun and clouds. Winds: Northeast around 10 mph. High: 57.
TONIGHT: Cloudy. Few showers 30%. Winds: Northeast around 5 to 10 mph. Low: 45.
SUNDAY: Rain is back in the forecast tomorrow with cloudy skies. Highs will stay in the middle 50s with east winds around 5 mph. Rain looks to stay widely scattered tomorrow night with cloudy skies remaining and lows in the upper 40s.
THE WEEK AHEAD: Only a small chance for a shower is possible on Monday. Highs Monday will warm into the middle 60s with lows in the upper 50s. Rain and storms are back in the forecast for Tuesday with afternoon highs in the lower 70s and overnight lows in the upper 50s. Drying out for Wednesday and Thursday and warming up as well. Highs for mid to late week will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s under partly cloudy skies and lows will remain in the lower 60s. More rain in the forecast for Friday with highs in the lower 70s and cloudy skies remain in in place.
