UTHSC offering drive-thru testing for COVID-19

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As the number of coronavirus cases increases across Tennessee, the University of Tennessee Health Science Center is now offering drive-thru testing for patients that qualify.
UTHSC partnered with the Shelby County Health Department and the City of Memphis have set up a tent at Tiger Lane at the Memphis Fairgrounds for testing.
In order to receive testing, officials with UTSHC say an individual must first be referred by a medical provider to the University Clinic Health call center to ensure symptoms with one of UTSHC’s affiliated physicians.
If you are approved, you can then schedule an appointment at the drive-thru testing site. Your results will be sent back to your healthcare provider.
The first drive-thru testing site for Shelby County opened Tuesday, bringing at least 30 patients within the first day to Women’s Health Care Associates.
For more questions about the coronavirus and UTHSC efforts visit uthsc.edu/coronavirus.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.