Arkansas governor to give update on state’s COVID-19 response; Total number of cases hit 165

WATCH LIVE: Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson gives update on COVID-19 - March 22
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | March 22, 2020 at 1:20 PM CDT - Updated March 22 at 1:26 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson and the secretary of the state department of health are expected to give a live update concerning the response to COVID-19 in Arkansas.

MOBILE USERS: Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson gives update on COVID-19 - March 22

Arkansas has 165 confirmed cases of COVID-19 spread across at least 25 counties. Pulaski County currently has the highest reported cases in Arkansas.

Information provided by the Arkansas Department of Health and KAIT-- Related: Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19

  • 165 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas (84 by ADH Labs, and 81 by Commerical Lab)
  • 119 persons under investigation
  • 517 people being monitored by ADH with daily check-in and guidance because of an identified risk
  • 711 past PUIs with negative tests (419 ADH lab test results, 292 commercial lab test results)

Government and health officials across the Mid-South are working to update their counties and state’s daily with the latest numbers and advances during the COVID-19 crisis.

Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.