Arkansas governor to give update on state’s COVID-19 response; Total number of cases hit 165

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson and the secretary of the state department of health are expected to give a live update concerning the response to COVID-19 in Arkansas.
Arkansas has 165 confirmed cases of COVID-19 spread across at least 25 counties. Pulaski County currently has the highest reported cases in Arkansas.
Information provided by the Arkansas Department of Health and KAIT--
- 165 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas (84 by ADH Labs, and 81 by Commerical Lab)
- 119 persons under investigation
- 517 people being monitored by ADH with daily check-in and guidance because of an identified risk
- 711 past PUIs with negative tests (419 ADH lab test results, 292 commercial lab test results)
Government and health officials across the Mid-South are working to update their counties and state’s daily with the latest numbers and advances during the COVID-19 crisis.
