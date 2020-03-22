Latest Arkansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-ARKANSAS
Air Force airman in Arkansas tests positive for coronavirus
LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, Ark. (AP) — The number of coronavirus cases in Arkansas is now 118, up from 100, and the number is not expected to peak for another six to eight weeks. Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Saturday that the latest projections show 1,000 people will be hospitalized at the peak, but declined to say how many positive cases are expected. State Secretary of Health Dr. Nate Smith said 13 people are currently hospitalized. For most people, the virus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. But some people, especially older adults and those with existing health problems, can suffer more severe illness.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-SIGNATURE GATHERING
Petition canvassing halted amid coronavirus concerns
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas groups trying to gather signatures for various petitions required to qualify for the state’s November ballot have suspended their efforts amid public health concerns spurred by the new coronavirus. The group Arkansas Voters First has been trying to collect signatures for a petition to propose a constitutional amendment that would create a new commission that would be responsible for legislative and congressional redistricting every 10 years. Group spokesman said they stopped gathering signatures until “the world returns to normal." U.S. Senate hopeful Dan Whitfield, an Independent from Bella Vista, said he canceled all of his upcoming campaign events and will focus on gathering signatures by mail.
SEVERE WEATHER-ARKANSAS
Severe storms spread damage across parts of Arkansas
YELLVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Severe storms, including at least one possible tornado, have struck parts of Arkansas, damaging homes and causing widespread damage to trees and power lines. Officials say at least one home was destroyed and another lost its roof to a storm that struck a remote Ozark Mountains area Thursday evening near Pyatt in northern Arkansas, near the Missouri border. At least one person was sent to a hospital in nearby Harrison, Arkansas, with minor injuries.
SPORTS MEMORABILIA-FRAUD CHARGE
Ex-pastor gets 1 year, 9 months for sports memorabilia fraud
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A former Arkansas pastor has been sentenced to one year and nine months in federal prison for his part in helping a sports memorabilia collector make millions of dollars by fraudulently selling normal items represented as valuable mementos. The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that John Alexander McLean was ordered Wednesday to report to a federal prison by April 8 and to repay $203,966 in restitution to 10 people that the 59-year-old former Presbyterian minister in Little Rock conned. U.S. District Judge James Moody Jr. named nine of them, who are owed amounts ranging from $5,300 to $48,216. Another unnamed person was defrauded of $3,700.
BOY KILLED-ARKANSAS
Judge: Arkansas man to get third trial in son's death
BENTONVILLE, Ark. (AP) — A state judge says he won't reconsider the mistrial he granted to an Arkansas man convicted of killing his 6-year-old son by sexually assaulting the child with a stick. Benton County Circuit Judge Brad Karren rejected the request by prosecutors to limit the mistrial he granted Mauricio Torres to the sentencing phase. Karren declared a mistrial earlier this month after Torres' stepson charged after his stepfather when a prosecutor asked about sexual abuse. A jury found Torres guilty of capital murder in the death of his son, Isaiah.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-ARKANSAS AIRPORTS
Official: Little Rock airport may see 50% drop in air travel
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A top official at the largest airport in Arkansas says it could see up to half of its passenger traffic reduced over the next two months as people limit traveling because of the coronavirus outbreak. Bryan Malinowski, the Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport's executive director, said Tuesday that parking revenue has dropped 21% in March compared with the same period last year and that concession earnings have fallen by 25%. U.S. airlines, which asked the federal government Monday for $50 billion in rescue aid, have seen international travel dissipate as countries tighten their borders in an effort to slow the spread of the disease.