Latest Tennessee news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-TENNESSEE
Tennessee sees bump in confirmed virus cases
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Department of Health has announced that the number of confirmed cases in Tennessee increased to more than 370. As of Saturday, the majority of the cases are located in Middle Tennessee, with Davidson and Williamson counties reporting the highest amount. However, Shelby County — where Memphis is located — has also seen a bump, with more than 40 cases reported as of Saturday. On Friday, a 73-year-old man in Nashville with underlying health conditions became Tennessee's first fatality linked to the new coronavirus.
OBIT-KENNY ROGERS
Crossover country superstar Kenny Rogers dies at 81
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Kenny Rogers, who embodied “The Gambler” persona and whose musical career spanned jazz, folk, country and pop, has died at 81. A representative says Rogers died at home in Georgia on Friday night. The Houston-born balladeer with a husky voice had hits like “Lucille,” “Lady” and “Islands in the Stream” with Dolly Parton. He sold tens of millions of records and was the star of TV movies, making him a superstar in the late ‘70s and ’80s. With his silver beard and folksy charm, the Grammy winner excelled as a musical stylist for more than six decades.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-STRANDED AMERICANS
US tourists stranded abroad desperate to secure return
Tourists trapped away from their home countries because of the coronavirus and the plight of a Tennessee couple illustrates the desperation they are facing. Linda Scruggs and Mike Rustici trained months to hike to Peru's Machu Pinchu Inca ruins and arrived in Peru this month. Days after they landed, Peru's borders were closed. Scruggs and Rustici were stuck in a hotel for days and say they received little help from the U.S. Embassy in Lima. The couple were eventually able to get on a LATAM Airlines flight that landed Saturday evening in Miami. They said they felt relieved but also guilty because many other travelers are still stuck.
BC-TN-FATAL POLICE SHOOTING
TBI: Officers shoot, kill man after pursuit
WINCHESTER, Tenn. (AP) — Law enforcement officials say a man is dead after an alleged shooting in Franklin County. According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, a Franklin County sheriff's deputy and a Winchester police officer were involved Friday in a vehicle pursuit with 39-year-old Larry Millraney. The officer and deputy were pursuing Millraney because he allegedly shot into a residence in Franklin County Officials say Millraney crashed his vehicle during the pursuit. Millraney allegedly reached a weapon when officers approached him, according to the TBI. Officers then shot and fatally wounded Millraney. No officers were injured.
AP-TN-VIRUS OUTBREAK-TENNESSEE LEGISLATURE
Tennessee lawmakers pass budget, recess amid virus outbreak
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee lawmakers have shut down their 2020 session early in reaction to widespread disruptions caused by the coronavirus after passing a dramatically reduced spending plan for the upcoming year. Lawmakers have been scrambling to approve a newly designed 2020-21 fiscal year budget since the beginning of the week, maintaining that the only “mission critical” proposals would be passed before recessing and heading back to work as soon as June 1. The overhauled $39.8 billion spending plan approved Thursday is nearly a $1 billion less than what Republican Gov. Bill Lee originally proposed earlier this year.
AP-VIRUS OUTBREAK-MINNESOTA-RURAL CARE
Counties explore converting former prison for COVID-19 care
BENSON, Minn. (AP) — Three western Minnesota counties are exploring converting part of a former prison into a center to care for people who have the coronavirus. Swift, Chippewa and Lac qui Parle counties have asked the owner of the Appleton prison that shuttered in 2010 about using a pod at the prison exclusively for coronavirus patients. The Swift County Monitor reports that boards in the three counties are expected to take votes on the idea next week. Appleton Area Health Services CEO Lori Andreas said the plan would start with 11 rooms and expand to 77 beds if needed. Tennessee-based CoreCivic says it will provide the facility at no cost.