MATA to begin enforcing temporary travel restrictions for MATAplus customers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Area Transit Authority is expanding its new guidelines in response to the spread of the COVID-19 disease and the expansion of Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland and Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris’s emergency orders.
Beginning Tuesday, March 24, MATA will only transport MATAplus paratransit customers to work, medical-related destinations and to purchase/collect food from grocery stores, restaurants, or food distribution centers at non-profit organizations.
As a reminder, MATA has also implemented the following temporary measures:
▪ Customers will be encouraged to use every other seat on a fixed-route bus and Trolley car. Caution tape and signage will be used to help passengers maintain social distance and sit apart.
Note: Since the capacity of the buses has been restricted to maintain social distancing guidelines, some customers may have to wait on the next bus to arrive.
▪ No more than two passengers will be allowed to ride on any MATAplus paratransit vehicle (includes personal care attendant and/or escort).
▪ The customer lobby areas and public restrooms at each Transit Center will be closed to the public until further notice.
▪ The customer service counters will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday at each Transit Center.
▪ In order to access the customer service counters, security officers will only allow three people to enter and exit the building at a time to perform customer service transactions only.
▪ The Assessment Center located in the Airways Transit Center is closed to the public until further notice.
