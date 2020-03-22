McDonald’s to offer free breakfast for children in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis-area McDonald’s owners and operators are working to help children in the community after learning Shelby County Schools had to suspend their meal distribution plan due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Starting March 23 through March 27 from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m., McDonald’s restaurants in Shelby County will offer free breakfast meals to children 13 years old and under.
Children will be allowed to choose from a McChicken biscuit, Sausage McGriddle or a sausage biscuit with apple slices and hashbrowns.
You can order from the drive-thru or use the walk-in takeout option.
