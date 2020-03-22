Memphis Medical Society collecting protective supplies as COVID-19 spread continues

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Health professionals are already in dire need of protective medical supplies and the problem will only get worse as this COVID-19 pandemic continues.
Memphis Medical Society, a professional group that represents physicians in Shelby County, is partnering with the health department to spearhead an effort to collect these items.
The society is looking for what’s known as PPE -- personal protective equipment. That includes N-95 face masks, basic surgical masks, non-latex exam gloves and face shields.
These are not reusable items so health care workers burn through them quickly.
“If you think about it, basically anytime someone is seen in an E.R. for example, you’ll have a nurse or two, a physician, and possibly one or two healthcare workers in that setting all using that equipment," said MMS CEO Clint Cummins. "It’s almost immediately unusable the moment they see that patient, so you can imagine how quickly they’re cycling through this material.”
MMS is hoping to get help from some of the large companies in Shelby County, accepting donations from anyone, however, if you have some of these supplies to spare you can fill out a donation form at https://bit.ly/2xUIrvS.
