Periods of rain through early Monday

THE WEEK AHEAD: A few showers early Monday otherwise warmer with highs in the mid sixties with lows in the mid fifties. Rain and storms are possible Tuesday with afternoon highs in the lower seventies and overnight lows in the upper fifties. Wednesday and Thursday will be dry and warmer as highs will be in the upper seventies to lower eighties under partly cloudy skies and lows will be in the lower sixties. There is a small chance of a few showers on Friday with highs in the mid seventies and lows in the lower sixties.