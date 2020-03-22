Periods of rain through early Monday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Periods of rain will continue but there will be a break in the rain this evening. Another round of rain will move in overnight through early Monday.
TONIGHT: Cloudy. Showers 40%. Low: 51. Winds: Light
MONDAY: A shower or two before sunrise 20%. Mostly cloudy. High 66. Winds: NE 5
MONDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 56 Winds: NE 5
THE WEEK AHEAD: A few showers early Monday otherwise warmer with highs in the mid sixties with lows in the mid fifties. Rain and storms are possible Tuesday with afternoon highs in the lower seventies and overnight lows in the upper fifties. Wednesday and Thursday will be dry and warmer as highs will be in the upper seventies to lower eighties under partly cloudy skies and lows will be in the lower sixties. There is a small chance of a few showers on Friday with highs in the mid seventies and lows in the lower sixties.
Next WEEKEND: There is a small chance of rain on Saturday with highs in the upper 60s and lows in the upper 40s. Sunday will feature some sun to start but chances of showers will increase by Sunday night. Highs will be in the upper 60s and lows in the lower 50s.
